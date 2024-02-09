Update v.1.02j - Resolution Fix, Pt. I

Non-16:9 resolution monitors were having an issue where some graphics would be misaligned. This solves most of those problems, but the walking levels still have some issues (it's my current focus and I hope to have a fix up tonight or tomorrow!).

Bug Fixes:

Forced Steam Deck back into 720p for now - until the new resizing system is fixed.

Graphics:

The resolution fix I pushed should hopefully have fixed issues with UI on ultra widescreen or 16:10 monitors, but it also offset a couple of effects cameras. This update adds an exception to special cameras on every scene so that they don’t offset and misalign the art.

Note: There are still resolution issues on the Walking levels for non 16:9 monitors, but it’s my next focus and I hope to have a fix up tonight or tomorrow.

Fixed a point rendering issue on Lv 20’s special level.

Music:

Dimmed music on right side of the tree in the second walking level. Also fixed the birds cutting out abruptly on that level. Ambiance ftw :)

Cheers!

Ariel