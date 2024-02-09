Update Patch v1.0.1.1

The Steam v1.0.1.1 Update has been released.

New Features :

FAST / SLOW Display

Displays whether the timing of a note hit is FAST or SLOW

Displays the number of FAST/SLOW hits and tap accuracy percentage in the results screen

Displays whether the timing of a note hit is FAST or SLOW Displays the number of FAST/SLOW hits and tap accuracy percentage in the results screen Detailed display of notes speed

Major Fixes :

-Adjusted thickness of fog / poison fog display when the player has a Mitama card that is resistant to those status

-BPM changes during a song will now be reflected in the UI

e.g. Forest of Magic “Karakuri Doll”

-Adjusted song preview screen to accurately reflect note speed according to the BPM of the song in both DANMAKU and KAGURA stages

-Fixed an issue where changes in settings would not be applied when pull-down list was open

-Fixed an issue where achievement bonuses were not correctly applied to the stats of Mitama cards in the Team edit screen

-Typo fixes

Development will focus on fixing known issues, with priority given to features that will improve the player experience.

We hope for your continued support of Touhou Danmaku Kagura Phantasia Lost.