Update 1.0.9

Added:
- Stretching objects: press X, Y, Z while scaling (C) and scroll to scale (will be changed into a proper mechanic)
- 6 new loading screens
Changed:
- Object limit has been doubled
- Rotations now show up during the build phase
- In experimental settings, the float limit is 16 for parade mode
- You may lower your object even more
Fixed:
- Scrapyard level fixed
- Clipping no longer disables the collision of the chassis
- Perk energy bonus not being calculated when building fixed
- Flamethrower sound effect is now local, not global
- Flamethrowers aren't activated when loading a float anymore
- Flame sound effect was not being played
- Exp not being granted properly in multiplayer
- Username not being accepted fixed
- Light bulbs don't break shows anymore
- Doubly connected rotations no longer make your float disappear
