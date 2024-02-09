 Skip to content

Carnaval Simulator update for 9 February 2024

Update 1.0.9

Update 1.0.9 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added:

  • Stretching objects: press X, Y, Z while scaling (C) and scroll to scale (will be changed into a proper mechanic)
  • 6 new loading screens

Changed:

  • Object limit has been doubled
  • Rotations now show up during the build phase
  • In experimental settings, the float limit is 16 for parade mode
  • You may lower your object even more

Fixed:

  • Scrapyard level fixed
  • Clipping no longer disables the collision of the chassis
  • Perk energy bonus not being calculated when building fixed
  • Flamethrower sound effect is now local, not global
  • Flamethrowers aren't activated when loading a float anymore
  • Flame sound effect was not being played
  • Exp not being granted properly in multiplayer
  • Username not being accepted fixed
  • Light bulbs don't break shows anymore
  • Doubly connected rotations no longer make your float disappear

