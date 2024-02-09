patch notes 2.9

BUG fix

There is a high probability of fixing the epic BUG network fluctuations

Fixed the bug that prompted network fluctuations in the secret realm

BUG that the BUFF icon may disappear after encountering a BOSS

Heavy Armor Knight Talent - BUG that does not take effect at initial level 5/10

Relic-Shadow Cloak has no effect BUG

Affix - BUG that reduces magic weapon consumption does not take effect

optimization

Pass-Treasure Hunting Ghost adjusted to purple quality

Damage statistics panel now displays top 10 rankings

The probability that the equipment dropped by the Corrupted Avalon element will have a prayer added is about 30%.

Chinese New Year activities

The event will last until February 18th (UTC 04:00)

During the event, the Nian Beast will appear in the T9/T10 Stronghold of the Isle of Wight/End of Avalon/Corrupted Avalon World BOSS.

After defeating it, there is a chance that Nian Beast materials will drop.

You can use the horn to exchange for the auspicious dragon back ornament at the Merchant - World Order (the treasure - trailer will also appear in 3 days)

You can use the corner to exchange for New Year's boxes at merchants - materials, which may give you various props or New Year's headdresses.

Maintenance rewards: Large lucky herb*3

I wish you all a Happy Chinese New year