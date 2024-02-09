Fixed the insta-kill bug in endless mode. Thanks to shep7000 for the information. Now it's time for the Chinese New Year celebration! Haha
Main Deity Space Playtest update for 9 February 2024
Fixed the insta-kill bug in endless mode. Thanks to shep7000 for the information
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2706811 Depot 2706811
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update