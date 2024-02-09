Major Update: Voicing, Moans, and Bonus Wallpapers!

Are you sure you want to view these images?

Greetings, Odysseans!

I am thrilled to announce the release of a significant update to the Odyssey that will elevate your experience to new heights! I hope you will enjoy re-experiencing the Odyssey with its new audio features (you can adjust the volume of voices/moans/music independently).

Voice Acting:

Prepare to finally hear the characters come to life!

Moans:

Prepare to finally hear the characters CUM to life!

In my opinion, this addition REALLY enhances the experience, and justifies playing it again...

Exclusive Bonus Wallpapers:

Over 20 high-quality wallpapers at different resolutions, allowing you to adorn your desktop or mobile device with the charms of your favorite characters.

How to Access the New Features:

Simply head over to your Steam library, locate the Odyssey, and the update will automatically download. Once installed, launch the game to experience the magic of voice acting and to find the exclusive bonus wallpapers in the game's extras menu.

The Final Chapter is coming!

I'm currently brainstorming... Let me know how you'd like things to end for your favorite character!

Share Your Experience:

I would love to hear your thoughts and reactions to the latest update! Join the community on Steam or Discord and share your experiences and any request you may have. Your feedback is invaluable and helps me continue to refine and enhance the Odyssey based on your preferences.

Have fun!

XCentric