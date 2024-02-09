 Skip to content

MechaLeague update for 9 February 2024

Update 7: Gamepad Tutorials

Update 7: Gamepad Tutorials

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This week we've updated the tutorials to account for keyboard and gamepad players which includes steamdecks.

Some other features we added:

  • Gamepad menu button
  • Gamepad / mouse turn speed slider in options
  • Hide VR related options when in non-VR

We'll try to get the game steamdeck certified officially from steam.

It's spring festival time here so no update next week but lots of updates yet to come as we head towards version 1.0

Don't forget to share the game and leave a review, it really does help.
ːsteamthumbsupː

