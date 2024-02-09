Update 7: Gamepad Tutorials

Share · View all patches · Build 13411101 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 05:09:04 UTC by Wendy

This week we've updated the tutorials to account for keyboard and gamepad players which includes steamdecks.

Some other features we added:

Gamepad menu button

Gamepad / mouse turn speed slider in options

Hide VR related options when in non-VR

We'll try to get the game steamdeck certified officially from steam.

It's spring festival time here so no update next week but lots of updates yet to come as we head towards version 1.0

