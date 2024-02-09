1.4 Steam Workshop Update

Steam Workshop support is released in update 1.4. Custom courses can now be uploaded and shared, so get creating!
Changelog:
- Added Steam Workshop support
- Pre-existing terrain maps can now be used for editor courses
- Added (lenient) build limits to courses to prevent potential issues with custom content
- Improved AI pathfinding to handle less-optimal waypoint layouts
- Bugfixes
As always, it's hard to thoroughly QA test big updates like these despite my best efforts, so please report any bugs you encounter. Happy racing!
