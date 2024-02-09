1.4 Steam Workshop Update

Steam Workshop support is released in update 1.4. Custom courses can now be uploaded and shared, so get creating!

Changelog:

Added Steam Workshop support

Pre-existing terrain maps can now be used for editor courses

Added (lenient) build limits to courses to prevent potential issues with custom content

Improved AI pathfinding to handle less-optimal waypoint layouts

Bugfixes

As always, it's hard to thoroughly QA test big updates like these despite my best efforts, so please report any bugs you encounter. Happy racing!