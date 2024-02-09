 Skip to content

ArcRacer update for 9 February 2024

1.4 Steam Workshop Update

Build 13411067

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Steam Workshop support is released in update 1.4. Custom courses can now be uploaded and shared, so get creating!

Changelog:

  • Added Steam Workshop support
  • Pre-existing terrain maps can now be used for editor courses
  • Added (lenient) build limits to courses to prevent potential issues with custom content
  • Improved AI pathfinding to handle less-optimal waypoint layouts
  • Bugfixes

As always, it's hard to thoroughly QA test big updates like these despite my best efforts, so please report any bugs you encounter. Happy racing!

