Kitten Burst v3.04 - Patch Notes

v3.04

-Fixed timing accuracy in races. In race the HUD timer will still show up to a hundredth of a second, while the ending time and overclock time will show the more accurate thousandth of a second clock time.

-Disabled interacting with things (Talk, Hyperlink, Webtoy) while vaporing

-Disabled vaporing when you're supposed to be held back (in a webtoy, or talking to an NPC)

-If you vapored then quick restarted the moment you landed you could pounce out of the start. Now you can't do that.

-Interact UI now hidden when in First Person Cam Hat with Null Interface UI Toggled

-Change last levels names from "Surf Haven" to correct names

-Added UI reticle color custimization in the Accessibility Options



