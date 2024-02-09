Kitten Burst v3.04 - Patch Notes

v3.04
-Fixed timing accuracy in races. In race the HUD timer will still show up to a hundredth of a second, while the ending time and overclock time will show the more accurate thousandth of a second clock time.
-Disabled interacting with things (Talk, Hyperlink, Webtoy) while vaporing
-Disabled vaporing when you're supposed to be held back (in a webtoy, or talking to an NPC)
-If you vapored then quick restarted the moment you landed you could pounce out of the start. Now you can't do that.
-Interact UI now hidden when in First Person Cam Hat with Null Interface UI Toggled
-Change last levels names from "Surf Haven" to correct names
-Added UI reticle color custimization in the Accessibility Options
