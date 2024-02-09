Update 1.3 (3 New Songs, Keyboard Support + More!)

Share · View all patches · Build 13410810 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 04:09:15 UTC by Wendy

Hello all!

Work has continued on the game. Funny how I thought I'd be done working on it once it was finally out. Oh well.

Razeacc has provided three additional tracks.two for Chance fight, one for ending

Added additional keyboard support! - If you cannot press all buttons, there is now an additional setting that adds a delay to button releases, making it possible to play the full game with any standard keyboard.

Lock timer and fight timer adjusted, harder first attempt, easier following attempts

Made typing easier by supporting two ways of writing E and 3

Small tweaks to script

That's all. Thanks!

-CD