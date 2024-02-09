 Skip to content

You Can Save Everyone update for 9 February 2024

Update 1.3 (3 New Songs, Keyboard Support + More!)

Update 1.3 (3 New Songs, Keyboard Support + More!)

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello all!

Work has continued on the game. Funny how I thought I'd be done working on it once it was finally out. Oh well.

  • Razeacc has provided three additional tracks.two for Chance fight, one for ending
  • Added additional keyboard support! - If you cannot press all buttons, there is now an additional setting that adds a delay to button releases, making it possible to play the full game with any standard keyboard.
  • Lock timer and fight timer adjusted, harder first attempt, easier following attempts
  • Made typing easier by supporting two ways of writing E and 3
  • Small tweaks to script

That's all. Thanks!
-CD

