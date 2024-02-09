Update 1.3 (3 New Songs, Keyboard Support + More!)

Hello all!
Work has continued on the game. Funny how I thought I'd be done working on it once it was finally out. Oh well.
- Razeacc has provided three additional tracks.two for Chance fight, one for ending
- Added additional keyboard support! - If you cannot press all buttons, there is now an additional setting that adds a delay to button releases, making it possible to play the full game with any standard keyboard.
- Lock timer and fight timer adjusted, harder first attempt, easier following attempts
- Made typing easier by supporting two ways of writing E and 3
- Small tweaks to script
That's all. Thanks!
-CD
