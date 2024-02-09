Updated Ikun producer list
Further optimized performance
Preliminarily resolved unexpected judgments
Fixed several issues that could cause the game to crash
Reduces the probability of abnormal recurrence
EXIT KUN update for 9 February 2024
1.12 now available
Updated Ikun producer list
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update