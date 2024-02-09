 Skip to content

EXIT KUN update for 9 February 2024

1.12 now available

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Updated Ikun producer list
Further optimized performance
Preliminarily resolved unexpected judgments
Fixed several issues that could cause the game to crash
Reduces the probability of abnormal recurrence

