- Creatures in magenta beams will teleport to the first non-solid block instead of the first air block. This effects mirrors and magenta beams intersecting blue beams
- Magenta beams will only teleport if the beam is valid (starts from a beam core or prism)
- Fixed dungeons not blocking beams if the dungeon was generated after the beam was created
- The small damage sound now has a 8 frame cooldown
- Fixed the blocks in the hand not displaying the invalid placement color
- When editing a display, each keypress now updates the surrounding blocks
Roody:2d update for 9 February 2024
Roody:2d 0.10.25 beta
