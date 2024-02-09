 Skip to content

Roody:2d update for 9 February 2024

Roody:2d 0.10.25 beta

Share · View all patches · Build 13410618 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Creatures in magenta beams will teleport to the first non-solid block instead of the first air block. This effects mirrors and magenta beams intersecting blue beams
  • Magenta beams will only teleport if the beam is valid (starts from a beam core or prism)
  • Fixed dungeons not blocking beams if the dungeon was generated after the beam was created
  • The small damage sound now has a 8 frame cooldown
  • Fixed the blocks in the hand not displaying the invalid placement color
  • When editing a display, each keypress now updates the surrounding blocks

