added max gimbal tilt setting for gimbal rocket vehicles

In "Other Ship Settings" for each of the gimbal-thruster vehicles, a set of 3 toggles has been added to set the max gimbal-tilt to 45, 30, or 15 degrees.

This settings is also toggleable by keypress, although no default is assigned. It is presumed that most players will simply set and forget, although some players may wish to be able to cycle through them depending on the maneuvering situation.

Vehicles affected: Rubber Ducky, Two-Gimbal Ducky, One-Gimbal Hopper, Two-Gimbal Hopper.