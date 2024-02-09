The V1.0.0 transition and the “Spectral Cat”!

Hi all!

Firstly, I wanted to point out that I noticed there was something that went wrong with the current build of the game not containing the correct game version for the transition to V1.0.0. I worked tirelessly overnight to get this fixed as quickly as possible and apologize for any inconvenience it may have caused you.

With that said, the current build should be correct and the new features should be available with it.

What's new?

Chapter 3 Is now Available! As the story closes in, we are starting to suspect that some things are quite off about Bwonsombdi... or is the Darkness just getting to our head?

A brand new Cat skin the "Spectral Cat" is available at the Cat Wardrobe under "Fur Types". I hope everyone enjoys this beautiful skin!

The progression system has seen some updates due to its new overhaul and should feel more rewarding with XP and Astral Shards specifically earned from completing story quests.

The long Christmas holiday update has come to a close, I hope you got your hats and enjoyed the season!

More bugs were fixed to further improve the player experience.

Thank you everyone who has played On Dark Terms. I truly hope that you were able to experience something unique and enjoy the time you spent with it.

Halo