V0.2.0 is a mini-update which Fixes Bugs, Adds QoL Features, Makes Mac & Windows Versions Compatible Online, and Has Enabled Steam Remote Play.

We also updated the loading art to reflect the recently released, Cowboy. Thank you all so much for your support so far. Until this point, in a little over a month since launch, we've released over 20 patches, with 200+ Individual Changes- and things are only looking up. Expect more news by the end of the month!