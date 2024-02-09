- Fixed UI for healthcare settings.
- Fixes for AI faction squad assignment (should stop weird attacks with only one or two creatures).
- Fix ladder under construction not transparent.
- New model for water wheel.
- Fixed issues with water wheel building.
Embark update for 9 February 2024
Update 0.914
Patchnotes via Steam Community
