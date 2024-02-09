 Skip to content

Embark update for 9 February 2024

Update 0.914

Build 13410280

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed UI for healthcare settings.
  • Fixes for AI faction squad assignment (should stop weird attacks with only one or two creatures).
  • Fix ladder under construction not transparent.
  • New model for water wheel.
  • Fixed issues with water wheel building.

Changed files in this update

Embark Content Depot 1055091
