Check out gameplay of the third Year 1 character, Ed!

The third character for Year 1 of Street Fighter 6 joins the fray on February 27!

Ed, who made his first appearance in Street Fighter V, combines the quick movements of a boxer with Psycho Power. You can see how his fighting style looks in this gameplay video ahead of his release!



Hitting the game alongside Ed will be his Outfit 2, which is an homage to his Street Fighter V Story Costume. Ed will also appear as a Master in World Tour, so even if you've completed your journey, be sure to seek him out and strengthen your bond through gifts and missions to learn about his story and master his many Psycho Power moves!

Note: Outfit 2 can also be obtained by completing certain conditions in World Tour mode.

Purchase Street Fighter 6:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1364780/Street_Fighter_6/

Try the free demo:

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154900

Visit the official website:

https://www.streetfighter.com/6/