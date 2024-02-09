 Skip to content

Spell Disk update for 9 February 2024

Spell Disk 0.9.1 update

  • Some internal code changes were made to optimize the item generation and to be ready for the upcoming 1.0 version patch.

  • Adjusted the mouse sensitivity and update frames inside the inventory menu. It should reduce the effect of the selection cursor hand lagging behind a slot that sometimes occurs when controlling the inventory with both the keyboard and the mouse.

  • Fixed an issue where the slow trap modifier would not appear in Summoning Chambers.

  • Fixed an issue Chained Balls artifact could cause some frame drops because it was not recycling the effect object as intended. It also may have caused some memory issues leading to weird behaviors in the game.

  • Fixed a problem where certain sound effects, such as the stair walking noise, were not affected by the 'effect sound' slider bar in the settings menu.

  • Fixed an issue where the Blazing Stabs, Ice Blades, Poison Dagger, Poison Gas, and Electric Cross spell did not have the correct shader to be affected by the spell visibility slider in the settings menu.

