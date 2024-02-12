 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Three Skies update for 12 February 2024

Three Skies Patch Notes (02/12/24) (v2.1.2)

Share · View all patches · Build 13410080 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Our latest patch has just arrived, see what's new down below!

Gameplay
  • New encounter menu has been implemented 
  • Encounter menu appears when interacting with props to allow players to use different items during the encounter
  • Mending flames now grants a status effect that converts 50% of incoming fire damage to HP
  • Mimics and Ballistas can now be captured
  • Mimics now have a chance to spawn from normal chests
  • New Alchemy Table prop has been added
Guide
  • Outdated images and text have been updated
Bug Fixes
  • Skill issues have been resolved
  • Dungeon unlock issue in Area 6 has been fixed
  • View Enemies screen displaying swap icon has been fixed
  • Fixed map shrine animation
  • Fixed stuck claim all button
  • Some prop positions have been fixed
  • Fixed wrong effect showing up on trap disarm

Changed files in this update

Depot 1267351 Depot 1267351
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link