Three Skies Patch Notes (02/12/24) (v2.1.2)

Our latest patch has just arrived, see what's new down below!
Gameplay
- New encounter menu has been implemented
Encounter menu appears when interacting with props to allow players to use different items during the encounter
- Mending flames now grants a status effect that converts 50% of incoming fire damage to HP
- Mimics and Ballistas can now be captured
- Mimics now have a chance to spawn from normal chests
- New Alchemy Table prop has been added
Guide
- Outdated images and text have been updated
Bug Fixes
- Skill issues have been resolved
- Dungeon unlock issue in Area 6 has been fixed
- View Enemies screen displaying swap icon has been fixed
- Fixed map shrine animation
- Fixed stuck claim all button
- Some prop positions have been fixed
- Fixed wrong effect showing up on trap disarm
