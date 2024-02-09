 Skip to content

Neocon Tower Defence 3 update for 9 February 2024

Feb 9th Update.

We're thrilled to introduce the Simulation Room.

What is it?
The Simulation Room is your virtual playground for testing strategies. Spawn any enemy unit, build towers, and refine your tactics without consequences.

Simply navigate to the Simulation Room from the new button on the War Room table!

Secondly, an essential addition is the inclusion of a proper ending video/scene. A short few sentences to cap off the "storyline".

Stay tuned for more updates as we expand this exciting feature based on your feedback.

