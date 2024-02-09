- German translation enabled
- Fixtures can now be swapped directly instead of having to pause first
- Some performance tweaks that should improve performance when a lot of enemies are on screen
- Fix for Crew Auto Reapply Upgrades applying before a print
- Fix for issue causing wrong ship list to show up on load in some circumstances
- Fix for synth times showing as wrong color (for real this time (hopefully))
Unnamed Space Idle update for 9 February 2024
Minor Update featuring German translations
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2471101 Depot 2471101
- Loading history…
Depot 2471102 Depot 2471102
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update