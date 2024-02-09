 Skip to content

Unnamed Space Idle update for 9 February 2024

Minor Update featuring German translations

9 February 2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • German translation enabled
  • Fixtures can now be swapped directly instead of having to pause first
  • Some performance tweaks that should improve performance when a lot of enemies are on screen
  • Fix for Crew Auto Reapply Upgrades applying before a print
  • Fix for issue causing wrong ship list to show up on load in some circumstances
  • Fix for synth times showing as wrong color (for real this time (hopefully))

