Gorilla Tag update for 9 February 2024

I Lava You Update

Gorilla Tag update for 9 February 2024

I Lava You Update

Build 13410053

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Love isn’t the only thing heating up the Forest! The volcano is back with an explosive return. Test your skills in a trial by fire, avoiding the lava as long as you can!

The shop is also on fire, chalked full of love and flame themed fashion. Look sharp for Valentine’s Day to impress that special someone. The I Lava You Pack is now available for those stuck by Cupid’s Arrow!

We’re also celebrating the third birthday of Gorilla Tag with exclusive GT3 cosmetics and decorations! Who knows, maybe we’ll have another present for you on Monday…

