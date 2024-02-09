 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

The Richmond Rut (In Search of Fenton) update for 9 February 2024

Update 9-2-2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13409885 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi guys I've just updated the game. I've fixed some features and added some new content, including meteor showers! The game is also now free to play,
Be careful with the nuke launcher!

Changed files in this update

Depot 2462151 Depot 2462151
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link