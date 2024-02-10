v1.2.1 Update - Datapads, Tool Layout and Others

Hello Detectives, another small update is heading your way.

In v1.2.1, I have fixed the bug where sometimes datapads would not scroll, which I know was annoying for some players. The tools have had their layout tweaked slightly to avoid unintentionally pressing the "Reconstruct Crime" button when picking up the Latent Data Detector, and there have been a few other small fixes.

To check you're on the latest version, just open the Credits screen from the main menu.

Thanks!

David