Dark Light update for 9 February 2024

Patch V1.1.0.12

Patch V1.1.0.12 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi All,

We've released a patch that resolves an issue where loot boxes in Map 1 (Underground City) were infinitely dropping items.

Changed files in this update

Dark Light Content Depot 1134521
  • Loading history…
Dark Light MAC Depot 1134522
  • Loading history…
