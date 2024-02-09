Update - V0.9.0 "Tangy Tomato"

Share · View all patches · Build 13409460 · Last edited 9 February 2024 – 01:09:04 UTC by Wendy

Hello,

Man, it's dank and unpleasant in here at the Subnet Swamp



Oh yeah, and Castle of Caretaker is here too



Patch notes V0.9.0 - Tangy Tomato:

NEW Level Subnet Swamp

NEW Level Subnet Swamp music added to soundtrack

NEW Level Castle of Caretaker but it's a meme level and it will disappoint you

FIXED Environmental particles and fog is better clipped through FoW

FAQ

How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?

No promises.

Does the game work on OSX?

Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements and is not tested in ages.

And Linux?

Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.

Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer

No resources for anything like that, sorry.

I found a bug or I got suggestions!

Let us know on the steam forums.

Thanks for your support.