Update - V0.9.0 "Tangy Tomato"

Hello,
Man, it's dank and unpleasant in here at the Subnet Swamp
Oh yeah, and Castle of Caretaker is here too
Patch notes V0.9.0 - Tangy Tomato:
- NEW Level Subnet Swamp
- NEW Level Subnet Swamp music added to soundtrack
- NEW Level Castle of Caretaker but it's a meme level and it will disappoint you
- FIXED Environmental particles and fog is better clipped through FoW
FAQ
How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?
No promises.
Does the game work on OSX?
Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements and is not tested in ages.
And Linux?
Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.
Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer
No resources for anything like that, sorry.
I found a bug or I got suggestions!
Let us know on the steam forums.
Thanks for your support.
Changed files in this update