 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Hexters update for 9 February 2024

Update - V0.9.0 "Tangy Tomato"

Share · View all patches · Build 13409460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello,

Man, it's dank and unpleasant in here at the Subnet Swamp

Oh yeah, and Castle of Caretaker is here too

Patch notes V0.9.0 - Tangy Tomato:

  • NEW Level Subnet Swamp
  • NEW Level Subnet Swamp music added to soundtrack
  • NEW Level Castle of Caretaker but it's a meme level and it will disappoint you
  • FIXED Environmental particles and fog is better clipped through FoW

FAQ

How often do you intend to update the Early Access version?
No promises.

Does the game work on OSX?
Yes but be wary of the hardware requirements and is not tested in ages.

And Linux?
Yes, but has not been tested properly in ages.

Consoles? Mobile? Multiplayer
No resources for anything like that, sorry.

I found a bug or I got suggestions!
Let us know on the steam forums.

Thanks for your support.

Changed files in this update

Hexters Content Depot 377321
  • Loading history…
Hexters Content Linux Depot 377322
  • Loading history…
Hexters Content Mac Depot 377323
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link