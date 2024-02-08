Version v1.02
Another small update with a couple of fixes.
Fixes:
- Fixed several bugs with masks while playing as a non-default character. In particular, it was possible to get another mask in the form of Beetle and General, if the player previously had a mask in the hidden skill tree.
- Similar fix now for three characters in Duplicity shards, when masks from hidden skill trees didn't count towards the limit of 2 masks.
- Added cloud saving hint to the main menu.
- Fixed a long-standing typo: 'dissasemble' -> 'disassemble'.
