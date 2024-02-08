 Skip to content

Grim Clicker update for 8 February 2024

Version v1.02 - Another small update with a couple of fixes

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Version v1.02

Another small update with a couple of fixes.

Fixes:

  • Fixed several bugs with masks while playing as a non-default character. In particular, it was possible to get another mask in the form of Beetle and General, if the player previously had a mask in the hidden skill tree.
  • Similar fix now for three characters in Duplicity shards, when masks from hidden skill trees didn't count towards the limit of 2 masks.
  • Added cloud saving hint to the main menu.
  • Fixed a long-standing typo: 'dissasemble' -> 'disassemble'.

