Developer Update & Patch 1.4.6 News

To fix keybindings:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1645820/discussions/0/4206994023683171172/

Hey everyone,

I'm looking at getting the modular base building update out to the experimental steam branch next week. Expect more information about this on the discord before it gets released for the start of testing.



This is just the beginning of building and more objects are getting added everyday to allow more intricate and complex buildings.

Also, with this a quick hotfix has been released;

Fixed human AI not acting normal

Fixed not being able to load ammo into mags if it had more than one round in it

More lenience for building collision

Changes to scaling and color of legendary weapons (Prior hotfix)

TSR anti-aliasing added back

Sky/shadow optimization

Expect news soon!

Zurvivor