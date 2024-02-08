Release Notes for 2/8/2024

[ ARMS RACE ]
- Fixed a bug where an extra kill with a shotgun before the knife level counted as the winning knife kill
[ SMOKE ]
- Adjusted visibility of player silhouettes in smoke
- Fixed a bug where enemies were visible on the radar when viewed through a combination of smoke and translucent surfaces such as glass
[ ANIMATION ]
- Various bug fixes and tweaks to inspect animations
[ MAPS ]
Fixed a bug where doors spun the wrong way on several maps
Nuke:
- Fixed vis regressions
Ancient:
- Fixed pixel gap looking into bombsite B from T Side
Anubis:
- Fixed potential spot where bomb could be thrown into an unreachable area at T Spawn
- Enabled collision on ledge meshes at Sniper's Nest to prevent dropped weapons clipping through them
Mirage:
- Fixed collision in Palace where bomb could be thrown into an unreachable area
[ MISC ]
- Fixed a bug where certain keys not found on US keyboards (such as the backslash key on UK keyboards) couldn't be bound
- Fixed an issue preventing some older demos from playing back
- Various crash fixes
