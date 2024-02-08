 Skip to content

Counter-Strike 2 update for 8 February 2024

Release Notes for 2/8/2024

Release Notes for 2/8/2024

Patchnotes via Steam Community

[ ARMS RACE ]

  • Fixed a bug where an extra kill with a shotgun before the knife level counted as the winning knife kill

[ SMOKE ]

  • Adjusted visibility of player silhouettes in smoke
  • Fixed a bug where enemies were visible on the radar when viewed through a combination of smoke and translucent surfaces such as glass

[ ANIMATION ]

  • Various bug fixes and tweaks to inspect animations

[ MAPS ]

  • Fixed a bug where doors spun the wrong way on several maps

  • Nuke:

    • Fixed vis regressions

  • Ancient:

    • Fixed pixel gap looking into bombsite B from T Side

  • Anubis:

    • Fixed potential spot where bomb could be thrown into an unreachable area at T Spawn
    • Enabled collision on ledge meshes at Sniper's Nest to prevent dropped weapons clipping through them

  • Mirage:

    • Fixed collision in Palace where bomb could be thrown into an unreachable area

[ MISC ]

  • Fixed a bug where certain keys not found on US keyboards (such as the backslash key on UK keyboards) couldn't be bound
  • Fixed an issue preventing some older demos from playing back
  • Various crash fixes

