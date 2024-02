This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Hey folks,

Build 768 includes the ability to shout for your ship from shore.

I'm sure it's abusable. I've not added a timeout for it, yet, but it should stop people getting stuck!

This build also includes Love 11.5, which should fix the save issue for people with weird hard-drive setups. If you're being told that Moonring can't write to your hard drive, this one is for you.

As ever, thanks for your support and goodwill.