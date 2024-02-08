 Skip to content

Plant Therapy update for 8 February 2024

Grammatical patch

Build 13409167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A small patch to correct some embarrassing spelling and grammatical errors. Thanks go out to the keen eyes in our community and the gentle nudges to use a spell checker more aggressively.

Changed files in this update

