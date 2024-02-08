Version a.13 Audio and Training Zone

(Zone) Added clouds.

(Zone) Added ability to have LocalOnly vehicles, turrets, bullets.

(Zone) Fixed bug where inventory controls were over the minimap.

(Zone) Connecting interface doesn’t disappear until zone is loaded now.

(Zone) Update WZC MiniMap.

(Zone) Added Intro and Background audio

(Zone) Added weapon sounds for guns, grenade

(Zone) Fixed bug where player could shoot while dialog boxes were up

(Zone) Added label to inventory storefront.

(Zone) Added an Area type called LocalOnly. Anything inside of this area happens only on the local player’s screen and not multiplayer.

(Zone) Fixed bug where player position wasn’t showing up on the map.

(Zone/Server) Added Training Zone