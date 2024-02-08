Dedicated Servers | Alpha 1.2.0

Dedicated Servers

There is now a dedicated server tool that you can download and host dedicated Wild Omission servers with. There are many advantages to dedicated server, mainly that they can stay open even if no players are connected, and they usually have less lag. For more information about setting up your own dedicated server please see this guide. I have also made a handy Server Configuration Program to help new server owners quickly configure server name, port, and administrators.

Server Browser Improvements

The server browser is now split into two categories, for both dedicated servers, and player hosted worlds respectively, this should make it easier for players to find what they are looking for. The refresh button has been moved back to the top.

Coordinates

Pressing f3 now toggles player coordinates on/off. This should help you navigate your way around.

Small Changes/Bug Fixes

Added new splash texts.

Fixed major issue that caused data loss upon reloading world.

Whats Next

Here is a list of some of my planned upcoming features. Let me know which ones you would like to see sooner than others, that will help me prioritize them.

Creative Mode

Structures

More Enemies

Maps

More Weapons

Character Customization

Steam Workshop Integration

Discord Server

If you would like to take greater part in the Wild Omission community, get previews of updates before they are released, and more, you should join the Wild Omission Discord Server.