- Tweaked some dungeon content generation parameters and edge cases. For example, previously you could come across a dungeon level where there were several hidden areas which were completely empty.
- Filtering the game log wasn't possible when keybindings that had letter keys as movement keys were used (mainly the VI keybindings). You can now write a filter keyword in the log screen when SHIFT is pressed. (thanks to Zhuo for mentioning)
Zorbus update for 8 February 2024
Update notes for release 60.3
