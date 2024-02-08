 Skip to content

Zorbus update for 8 February 2024

Update notes for release 60.3

  • Tweaked some dungeon content generation parameters and edge cases. For example, previously you could come across a dungeon level where there were several hidden areas which were completely empty.
  • Filtering the game log wasn't possible when keybindings that had letter keys as movement keys were used (mainly the VI keybindings). You can now write a filter keyword in the log screen when SHIFT is pressed. (thanks to Zhuo for mentioning)

