Build 13408780 · Last edited 8 February 2024

Bug fixes:

1: trigger posts and targets now perform additional checks when loading into a dungeon.

Improvements:

1: Improved bread crumbs.

2: Improved reload speed of the past pistol.

3: Changed layout of the 2nd dungeon.

4: Added lights to targets to indicate if they've been activated or not.