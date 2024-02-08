Update 0.2

A new type of drone, the "Striker," designed for dropping ammunition, has been introduced. Two types of ammunition are available for drops: grenade launcher rounds and hand grenades. The Striker is capable of carrying two grenade launcher rounds simultaneously.

The kamikaze drone now has the option to choose from ammunition types. Three types of ammunition are now available: shaped charge, fragmentation, and thermobaric. Each type possesses unique damage characteristics and specific explosion effects, making the choice of projectile critically important for inflicting damage on infantry and equipment.

A drone configuration feature has been added, allowing the selection of drone types and ammunition both from the main menu and directly during mission execution. Adjusting the camera's view angle and field of view (FOV) is now available in the drone settings section.

New detailed trenches have appeared on the game maps.

Biomes on all available maps of the eastern ridge have been reworked.

The "Infantry in Trenches" map has been enriched with a more branched network of trenches and an increased number of enemy infantry.

The "Sabotage Group" map has seen an increase in the size of the populated area and the number of personnel of the sabotage-reconnaissance group.

Models of soldiers and weapons have been replaced with more detailed ones.

Rifle shooting has been introduced: now, when a drone enters the visibility or hearing range of soldiers, they will open fire with small arms.

Pipeline collision issues on the training map have been fixed, shaders for transparent materials have been readjusted for a more accurate rendering of smoke effects, and a system for simulating the impact wave affecting the environment has been added.