 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 8 February 2024

v1.4.7

Share · View all patches · Build 13408694 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • can now delete user-made or downloaded filming sets in Build Mode object list
  • fix Build Mode bug that sometimes caused various issues like non-functional or non-deletable objects
  • add Water Tower as available object in Build Mode, placed at lot corner on new game start (behaves as standard object, i.e. can be added, moved or deleted)
  • add animations to objects when being placed in Build Mode
  • show popup with the amount of added prestige when placing objects in Build Mode
  • remove incorrect descriptions & fix incorrect names in various Set Designer objects
  • fix bug where eyedropper tool showed object code instead of normal name when hovering objects

Changed files in this update

Depot 2535621 Depot 2535621
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link