- can now delete user-made or downloaded filming sets in Build Mode object list
- fix Build Mode bug that sometimes caused various issues like non-functional or non-deletable objects
- add Water Tower as available object in Build Mode, placed at lot corner on new game start (behaves as standard object, i.e. can be added, moved or deleted)
- add animations to objects when being placed in Build Mode
- show popup with the amount of added prestige when placing objects in Build Mode
- remove incorrect descriptions & fix incorrect names in various Set Designer objects
- fix bug where eyedropper tool showed object code instead of normal name when hovering objects
Blockbuster Inc.: Prologue update for 8 February 2024
v1.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Depot 2535621 Depot 2535621
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update