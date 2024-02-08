The Dragon's Gift

We're hard at work on an upcoming update we're calling "Crownfall", and we're excited to get it finished so you can see what we've been working on. We looked at a calendar and noticed it had been more than a few weeks since the Frostivus update, and we didn't want to make you wait until Crownfall before you got any new content. Luckily, the calendar gods came through with another holiday just in time: Happy Lunar New Year!

People who are born in the Year of the Dragon are known for their generosity, prosperity and good luck. Must be nice. For those of us who don't have a magical dragon granting us gift-giving super powers, we've introduced red enveloped-themed Dragon's Gift, available from now through March 7th. These work exactly how they’re named: treasures that can only be given, and opened by whoever you choose as the recipient.

And for those of you who would rather not wait around on the generosity of others, we've got traditional Dragon's Hoard treasures as well. Each treasure or gift contains one of 17 new Lunar New Year-themed cosmetic sets, and a bonus chance for a Dragon's Gift or new unusual effect.

Lastly, every treasure (and gift) has a chance to contain The Ancient Dragon King, the first ever cosmetic for your Ancient, with unique Dire and Radiant styles. Now you'll finally have a chance to adorn your ancient with a mythical dragon, just like, presumably, you've always wanted. Plus, if anyone in your match has one, everyone can see it.

In keeping with this "spirit of giving" theme, we have another gift for (almost) everyone: We've rolled out some new cheat detection code. Well, actually, we rolled it out a few weeks back, and we've spent the time since accumulating quite the set of cheaters. You'll probably notice fewer of them in your games as the automated ban waves roll out.

As is tradition, this update also includes a number of other fixes and improvements:

General Fixes:

Fixed a number of issues that would prevent guides from loading in-game (If you manually enabled Steam background downloads to try to work around this problem, you can safely disable it again)

Fixed another case where Roshan could go walkabout: Night Stalker casting Dark Ascension while Roshan was channeling a Twin Gate

Fixed an issue where already-captured Outposts could be channeled

Fixed an issue where the neutral item picker would hide on key release under some Quick Cast modes

Fixed Doubloon having only +2 instead of +2.5 mana regen

Fixed Eternal Shroud's magic resistance applying to illusions

Fixed Eternal Shroud's interactions with Medusa Mana Shield

Fixed Safety Bubble's tooltip not mentioning that the barrier bypasses self-inflicted damage

Fixed an issue with the effects on Shiva's Guard

Fixed Chen's Holy Persuasion not taking Turbo's creep bounty multiplier into account when giving gold on cast

Fixed Legion Commander's Aghanim's Shard still giving bonus armor and duration for Overwhelming Odds

Fixed Marci's Unleash proccing upon Bloodstone pickup and drop

Fixed Muerta's Gunslinger being purgeable

Fixed keybind not working to upgrade Ogre Magi's Multicast

Fixed a bug that allowed inactive Phantom Lancer's illusions to block Neutral Camps

Fixed a rare server crash with Primal Beast's Uproar

Fixed column shop layout not displaying Khanda and Harpoon

Added magic resistance from Intelligence and increased damage for Universal heroes to expanded tooltips

In Turbo, show the "[Hero] was chosen by both teams!" message to everyone, not just the player who tried to pick the already-picked hero

Added spell icons for Windranger's Gale Force when using Compass of the Rising Gale

Increased performance when displaying many chat messages from global channels

Fixed various tooltip issues

Updated tips shown during pause for the 7.35b Gameplay Patch

Ability Draft Fixes: