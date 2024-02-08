ver. 3.5 - New UI

Gameplay changes
Game
- A complete rework of the user interface
- Added the Bullympic Games video
- Added the option to choose between the classic and new (modern) user interface layout in the game
- Added the option to to select maps directly
- DLC maps are now marked as such in the map selection
- Improved opponents' AI
- A smaller number of players can now play bigger maps
- Performance optimization for low-end machines
- Improved particle effects for low-end machines
- Automatic selection of the main player based on the selected keyboard layout
- Fixes and improvements of the game localization
- Minor graphical improvements
- Minor improvements on all maps
- Removed the tutorial from the main menu
- Introduced a limit of 30 FPS in the menus and 60 FPS in the game
- The video section starts from the 3rd page
Multiplayer
- Epic Online Services temporarily removed
- Multiplayer now connects directly using Steam P2P servers
- Multiplayer optimization
- Changes in the main player (serveru) selection
- Multiplayer lobby has been expanded with detailed information about the selected game
- Ammunition is now displayed under local player
Capture the Flag
- The flags' state is now displayed in the middle of the map in a new user interface
Team Game
- Team score is now displayed in the middle of the map in a new user interface
- Team interface is now displayed left and right (based on the team) in a new user interface
Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug which prevented achievements to be unlocked.
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to freeze when launcing a multiplayer game.
- Fixed a bug which caused the game to freeze at the end of a multiplayer game.
- Fixed a bug which caused the online score not to be displayed properly.
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to launch a game when one team was empty.
- Fixed a bug which caused the missiles of a non-hosting player not to be displayed in a multiplayer game.
- Minor bug fixes in the game.
- Minor graphical bug fixes.
Changed files in this update