 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Bulanci update for 8 February 2024

ver. 3.5 - New UI

Share · View all patches · Build 13408567 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Gameplay changes

Game
  • A complete rework of the user interface
  • Added the Bullympic Games video
  • Added the option to choose between the classic and new (modern) user interface layout in the game
  • Added the option to to select maps directly
  • DLC maps are now marked as such in the map selection
  • Improved opponents' AI
  • A smaller number of players can now play bigger maps
  • Performance optimization for low-end machines
  • Improved particle effects for low-end machines
  • Automatic selection of the main player based on the selected keyboard layout
  • Fixes and improvements of the game localization
  • Minor graphical improvements
  • Minor improvements on all maps
  • Removed the tutorial from the main menu
  • Introduced a limit of 30 FPS in the menus and 60 FPS in the game
  • The video section starts from the 3rd page
Multiplayer
  • Epic Online Services temporarily removed
  • Multiplayer now connects directly using Steam P2P servers
  • Multiplayer optimization
  • Changes in the main player (serveru) selection
  • Multiplayer lobby has been expanded with detailed information about the selected game
  • Ammunition is now displayed under local player
Capture the Flag
  • The flags' state is now displayed in the middle of the map in a new user interface
Team Game
  • Team score is now displayed in the middle of the map in a new user interface
  • Team interface is now displayed left and right (based on the team) in a new user interface

Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug which prevented achievements to be unlocked.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the game to freeze when launcing a multiplayer game.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the game to freeze at the end of a multiplayer game.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the online score not to be displayed properly.
  • Fixed a bug where it was possible to launch a game when one team was empty.
  • Fixed a bug which caused the missiles of a non-hosting player not to be displayed in a multiplayer game.
  • Minor bug fixes in the game.
  • Minor graphical bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1732921 Depot 1732921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link