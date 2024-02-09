Haven Update (0.17.8.0)

Minigolf: Haven
We’ve released a new minigolf map, Minigolf: Haven! Putt through a scenic oasis of curvy courses with plenty of obstacles and ramps! Test your hole-in-one skills with plenty of tricky hole-in-one opportunities on this map.
Mediaplayer Fullscreen Mode
As requested by our players, Media players can now be played in full screen mode! Activate full screen mode by selecting the full screen button on the bottom right of the media queue. Chat is still displayed in full screen mode.
We will be adding full screen mode for Libretro in a future update!
Desert Weekend!
To celebrate Minigolf: Haven’s release, we’re holding a Desert Weekend event with a 1.5x unit bonus for desert-themed maps. This includes Minigolf: Haven, Virus: Desertion, and Ball Race: Oasis.
SDK Changes and Improvements
In this update, we've fixed several SDK issues and added new features for level creators to use in their maps. Virus survivors now have health which can be adjusted by Damage Volumes, there's a new “Weapon Strip Volume” which will let you take weapons from players, there's a new Game Type for SDNL called “Team Last Man Standing” which can be used for team-based maps involving traps, and interactions with traps/trigger volumes now have been expanded and fixed for all the Game Worlds that support SDK right now.
The play test mode also now has a way to swap Game Types for SDNL - so you can see how the CTF flags work when testing your map before uploading.
Changes
- New Minigolf map - Haven!
- SDNL: Added new game type - Team Last Man Standing. Team vs. Team, 1 life, no respawn, last team standing wins
- Virus: Added health bar to the HUD
- Virus: Reduced max rounds to 5 (was 10)
- Virus: If there is only 1 infected left, they will always become enraged (fixes issues where if a player leaves and there's only 1 infected left after that)
- Little Crusaders: Reduced max rounds to 10 (was 20)
- Media: Added Fullscreen mode. You can now click the full screen button (square icon) on the media queue UI to full screen media. Chat will show up above it
- Condo: Adjusted load in networking to help reduce freezing on hosts
- Bowling: Decreased waiting for players time from 30 seconds to 15 seconds
- Trivia: Improved look of Trivia screen UI
Misc Changes
- Condo: Weapons given by Weapon Pickup are now exempt from Condo weapon rules
- Condo/SDK: Added new materials - Cardboard Checkers, Plastic Slide, Wavy Glass, Hazard Striped Concrete, Piled Gloop, Wooden Backframe
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Changed the floor materials in the "inside the computer" scene to look more visually accurate to the scene
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Updated the computer and chair models in the bedroom to be higher detail
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Added course signs for the bedroom area of Nostalgia
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Improved the pipe cam's behavior in hole 13
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Improved the camera collisions on the rock ramp in hole 13
- Media: Added dynamic media lights toggle button to the media queue UI for easy access to toggle dynamic media lights
- Media: Faded out active media volume slider. Pressing Q (inventory key) will make it show up again
- Libretro: Improved light gun models and materials
SDK Changes
- SDK/Condo IO: Added Weapon Strip Volume
- SDK - SDNL: Added Activate/Deactivate inputs to CTF Flag
- SDK - SDNL: Added game type switching during play testing mode. Switch game type using the top left popup during your play test session
- SDK - SDNL: Ranged weapon pickup type now works
- SDK - SDNL: Changed special weapon pickup type to spawn just Plushy Nade
- SDK - Virus: Damage volumes can now damage Survivors just like other games - won't infect the player unless the damage kills the Survivor
- SDK - Virus: Play test mode now skips waiting for infected state, and also gives all weapons to allow for easier testing
- SDK: Added TeamC filter setting to blocking and trigger volumes (TeamC is used for Little Crusader Ghosts)
Bug Fixes
- SDNL: Fixed collision issues with Bug Buster weapon
- SDNL: Fixed oddball collision issues
- Virus: Fixed players colliding with TNT
- Virus: Fixed players colliding with other players
- Minigolf: Improved collision mesh of golf hole to lessen stop balls from getting stuck on the rim
- SDNL: Fixed Oddball not returning to gameplay on Workshop maps
- SDNL: Added checks to ensure Oddball will always be present, if it's somehow gone, it'll respawn another
- SDNL - Meadows: Fixed OOB damage not applying
- SDNL - Container Ship: Fixed water damage not applying
- Trivia: Fixed trivia screens not rendering at a decent frame rate & optimized screens that are inactive/have no players
- Trivia: Fixed a bug with seats that would cause players not to be put into the game and would get stuck unable to play the round
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug that would cause the player to occasionally slip through the boost rings in hole 1
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed an Out-of-Bounds bug on the bouncing plushy segment of hole 4
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug in hole 6 that would occasionally cause the ball to phase through the course walls
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed hole 8's flag from being off-center
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed players getting stuck at the bottom of the boost ramp on hole 9
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed an issue that caused the player to get stuck in the deep/sharp corners of the "inside the computer" scene on hole 9
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of the flag's hole on hole 12
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug on hole 13 that would sometimes cause the ball to phase through the floor near the flag
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of hole 15's flag hole
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of hole 17's flag hole
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Ball should no longer get stuck on the flag hole's rim on hole 18
- Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug in hole 18 that caused an occasional out of bounds issue
- Virus - Subway: Fixed issue where the Hula Doll was difficult to shoot
- Virus - Subway: Fixed players being able to get above ceiling in one spot
- Virus - Subway: Fixed areas in that could cause players to get stuck inside the construction walls after being shot with a sonic shotgun's blast ability
- Condo: Fixed mesh issues on Canvas Elbow (gaps at edges, missing sharp edges)
- Condo: Fixed Transdimensional Paintings and Portals rendering even when hidden
- Condo: Fixed Size Volumes not resizing player cameras properly
- Condo: Fixed Sky Volume issues in Smooth Autumn (Moon being corrupted visually, and Sun being very small)
- Fixed Adrenaline not stacking with other speed altering items
- Condo: Fixed Holdable Food given by Weapon Pickup taking food out of the player's own inventory
- Condo: Fixed ladders not disabling collision when no collide or hide is applied
- Condo: Fixed Sky Volume not removing global effects when stashed
- Condo IO: Fixed a crash with counters and adding/updating counter
- Plaza: Fixed the reels of one of the Wheel of Money machines that were popped out of the machine
SDK Bug Fixes
- SDK: Fixed Game World Events module not reporting game world types properly under certain circumstances. Also fixed gametypes being called during waiting for players state and fixed OnMatchEnd/OnRoundEnd being called before the game even began
- SDK - LC/Virus/SDNL: Fixed hidden or no collide objects colliding with players
- SDK - Virus: Fixed infected hitting trigger volumes way too often
- SDK - Virus: Fixed damage volumes that insta-kill not infecting survivors
- SDK - Virus: Fixed damage volumes not updating enraged gameplay states
- SDK - LC: Ghosts no longer can interact with trigger volumes, unless TeamC filter is enabled
- SDK: Fixed being able to enter NPC camera mode (soft locks you). Now NPCs will show floating dialogue (using the Talked To dialogue) above their head when interacted with to prevent gameplay from being interrupted
- SDK - LC: Fixed Laser Beam not colliding with Dragon properly
- SDK - Virus: Fixed Laser Beam not hurting infected or survivors
- SDK - SDNL/Virus/LC: Fixed Spike Board, Iron Maiden, Guillotine items not damaging properly
- SDK - Virus/LC: Fixed Spike Board, Iron Maiden, Guillotine items colliding wrongly
- SDK - SDNL: Fixed CTF Flag OnRespawned output not calling when flag was returned by player holding it being killed or when another player returns the flag after being dropped
- SDK: Fixed target Game World drop down being reset back to SDNL after returning from a play test
- SDK: Fixed Weapon Pickup not hiding the pedestal model when hidden
