Haven Update (0.17.8.0)

Minigolf: Haven

We’ve released a new minigolf map, Minigolf: Haven! Putt through a scenic oasis of curvy courses with plenty of obstacles and ramps! Test your hole-in-one skills with plenty of tricky hole-in-one opportunities on this map.











Mediaplayer Fullscreen Mode

As requested by our players, Media players can now be played in full screen mode! Activate full screen mode by selecting the full screen button on the bottom right of the media queue. Chat is still displayed in full screen mode.

We will be adding full screen mode for Libretro in a future update!

Desert Weekend!

To celebrate Minigolf: Haven’s release, we’re holding a Desert Weekend event with a 1.5x unit bonus for desert-themed maps. This includes Minigolf: Haven, Virus: Desertion, and Ball Race: Oasis.



SDK Changes and Improvements

In this update, we've fixed several SDK issues and added new features for level creators to use in their maps. Virus survivors now have health which can be adjusted by Damage Volumes, there's a new “Weapon Strip Volume” which will let you take weapons from players, there's a new Game Type for SDNL called “Team Last Man Standing” which can be used for team-based maps involving traps, and interactions with traps/trigger volumes now have been expanded and fixed for all the Game Worlds that support SDK right now.

The play test mode also now has a way to swap Game Types for SDNL - so you can see how the CTF flags work when testing your map before uploading.

Changes

New Minigolf map - Haven!

SDNL: Added new game type - Team Last Man Standing. Team vs. Team, 1 life, no respawn, last team standing wins

Virus: Added health bar to the HUD

Virus: Reduced max rounds to 5 (was 10)

Virus: If there is only 1 infected left, they will always become enraged (fixes issues where if a player leaves and there's only 1 infected left after that)

Little Crusaders: Reduced max rounds to 10 (was 20)

Media: Added Fullscreen mode. You can now click the full screen button (square icon) on the media queue UI to full screen media. Chat will show up above it

Condo: Adjusted load in networking to help reduce freezing on hosts

Bowling: Decreased waiting for players time from 30 seconds to 15 seconds

Trivia: Improved look of Trivia screen UI

Misc Changes

Condo: Weapons given by Weapon Pickup are now exempt from Condo weapon rules

Condo/SDK: Added new materials - Cardboard Checkers, Plastic Slide, Wavy Glass, Hazard Striped Concrete, Piled Gloop, Wooden Backframe

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Changed the floor materials in the "inside the computer" scene to look more visually accurate to the scene

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Updated the computer and chair models in the bedroom to be higher detail

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Added course signs for the bedroom area of Nostalgia

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Improved the pipe cam's behavior in hole 13

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Improved the camera collisions on the rock ramp in hole 13

Media: Added dynamic media lights toggle button to the media queue UI for easy access to toggle dynamic media lights

Media: Faded out active media volume slider. Pressing Q (inventory key) will make it show up again

Libretro: Improved light gun models and materials

SDK Changes

SDK/Condo IO: Added Weapon Strip Volume

SDK - SDNL: Added Activate/Deactivate inputs to CTF Flag

SDK - SDNL: Added game type switching during play testing mode. Switch game type using the top left popup during your play test session

SDK - SDNL: Ranged weapon pickup type now works

SDK - SDNL: Changed special weapon pickup type to spawn just Plushy Nade

SDK - Virus: Damage volumes can now damage Survivors just like other games - won't infect the player unless the damage kills the Survivor

SDK - Virus: Play test mode now skips waiting for infected state, and also gives all weapons to allow for easier testing

SDK: Added TeamC filter setting to blocking and trigger volumes (TeamC is used for Little Crusader Ghosts)

Bug Fixes

SDNL: Fixed collision issues with Bug Buster weapon

SDNL: Fixed oddball collision issues

Virus: Fixed players colliding with TNT

Virus: Fixed players colliding with other players

Minigolf: Improved collision mesh of golf hole to lessen stop balls from getting stuck on the rim

SDNL: Fixed Oddball not returning to gameplay on Workshop maps

SDNL: Added checks to ensure Oddball will always be present, if it's somehow gone, it'll respawn another

SDNL - Meadows: Fixed OOB damage not applying

SDNL - Container Ship: Fixed water damage not applying

Trivia: Fixed trivia screens not rendering at a decent frame rate & optimized screens that are inactive/have no players

Trivia: Fixed a bug with seats that would cause players not to be put into the game and would get stuck unable to play the round

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug that would cause the player to occasionally slip through the boost rings in hole 1

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed an Out-of-Bounds bug on the bouncing plushy segment of hole 4

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug in hole 6 that would occasionally cause the ball to phase through the course walls

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed hole 8's flag from being off-center

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed players getting stuck at the bottom of the boost ramp on hole 9

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed an issue that caused the player to get stuck in the deep/sharp corners of the "inside the computer" scene on hole 9

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of the flag's hole on hole 12

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug on hole 13 that would sometimes cause the ball to phase through the floor near the flag

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of hole 15's flag hole

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed the ball getting stuck on the rim of hole 17's flag hole

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Ball should no longer get stuck on the flag hole's rim on hole 18

Minigolf - Nostalgia: Fixed a bug in hole 18 that caused an occasional out of bounds issue

Virus - Subway: Fixed issue where the Hula Doll was difficult to shoot

Virus - Subway: Fixed players being able to get above ceiling in one spot

Virus - Subway: Fixed areas in that could cause players to get stuck inside the construction walls after being shot with a sonic shotgun's blast ability

Condo: Fixed mesh issues on Canvas Elbow (gaps at edges, missing sharp edges)

Condo: Fixed Transdimensional Paintings and Portals rendering even when hidden

Condo: Fixed Size Volumes not resizing player cameras properly

Condo: Fixed Sky Volume issues in Smooth Autumn (Moon being corrupted visually, and Sun being very small)

Fixed Adrenaline not stacking with other speed altering items

Condo: Fixed Holdable Food given by Weapon Pickup taking food out of the player's own inventory

Condo: Fixed ladders not disabling collision when no collide or hide is applied

Condo: Fixed Sky Volume not removing global effects when stashed

Condo IO: Fixed a crash with counters and adding/updating counter

Plaza: Fixed the reels of one of the Wheel of Money machines that were popped out of the machine

SDK Bug Fixes

SDK: Fixed Game World Events module not reporting game world types properly under certain circumstances. Also fixed gametypes being called during waiting for players state and fixed OnMatchEnd/OnRoundEnd being called before the game even began

SDK - LC/Virus/SDNL: Fixed hidden or no collide objects colliding with players

SDK - Virus: Fixed infected hitting trigger volumes way too often

SDK - Virus: Fixed damage volumes that insta-kill not infecting survivors

SDK - Virus: Fixed damage volumes not updating enraged gameplay states

SDK - LC: Ghosts no longer can interact with trigger volumes, unless TeamC filter is enabled

SDK: Fixed being able to enter NPC camera mode (soft locks you). Now NPCs will show floating dialogue (using the Talked To dialogue) above their head when interacted with to prevent gameplay from being interrupted

SDK - LC: Fixed Laser Beam not colliding with Dragon properly

SDK - Virus: Fixed Laser Beam not hurting infected or survivors

SDK - SDNL/Virus/LC: Fixed Spike Board, Iron Maiden, Guillotine items not damaging properly

SDK - Virus/LC: Fixed Spike Board, Iron Maiden, Guillotine items colliding wrongly

SDK - SDNL: Fixed CTF Flag OnRespawned output not calling when flag was returned by player holding it being killed or when another player returns the flag after being dropped

SDK: Fixed target Game World drop down being reset back to SDNL after returning from a play test

SDK: Fixed Weapon Pickup not hiding the pedestal model when hidden

