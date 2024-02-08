v0.71.5 - Settler variations

Settlers that have no traits have their default palette changed and new settlers should now have different appearances when saving/loading. Previously, settlers would default to one type after a re-save. This may perhaps add a bit more variation to settlers on the dock.

Seagulls should no longer lose hunger when they are idle or perched. There was an issue previously which caused them to lose hunger. The eggs rewarded from the raft's 'egg option' have also been increased to match the hatch dialog option. As a tip, if you have an upgraded ranch with a rancher, you actually get better odds at rare seagulls than letting them hatch on rafts!

Knowledge was gathered in huge amounts and was inefficient to transport, so their carry amount have been increased.

A cutscene now plays when you go underwater for the first time. It looks nice when I have a factory like in this image below, but I figured it may be annoying to watch the cutscene repeatedly even if it might look nice to see your underwater layout from this angle.

Fixed other bugs as well such as moon trader not being clickable.

Full patch notes (combined with v0.71.4):

Improvements and balancing:

Seagulls no longer lose hunger when idle

Seagull raft eggs increased: 3 -> 5 (from egg option dialog)

Knowledge carry amount increased: 10 -> 20

Red Envelope sell value increased: 10 -> 25

Settler AI changed to prioritize sleep over hunger and thirst

Visuals:

Settler default appearance changed to white shirt

Settler skin/clothing colour variations are now saved

Added cinematic when diving underwater for the first time

Bug Fixes: