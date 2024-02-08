 Skip to content

Sylvio And The Mountain Giants update for 8 February 2024

Fixes for 2024-02-08

Share · View all patches · Build 13408321 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Bug fixes

  • High-speed falls could reach the game's limits
  • Lightning speed could remain activated indefinitely
  • Several collision issues with scenery
  • Sylvio's glitch when facing certain scenery

