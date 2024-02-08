Fixes for 2024-02-08

Bug fixes
- High-speed falls could reach the game's limits
- Lightning speed could remain activated indefinitely
- Several collision issues with scenery
- Sylvio's glitch when facing certain scenery
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Bug fixes
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update