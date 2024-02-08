 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Princess & Conquest update for 8 February 2024

P&C HotFix: 080224

Share · View all patches · Build 13408313 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

First batch of fixes! Sieges were broken, I shouldn't work past 2 AM, getting too old for that...

Size: 101 KBs

Fixes:
:swirlies: Fixed sieges always involving Moths in some ways, placing them as ambassadors
:swirlies: Fixed "Progeny Get!" Cheat possibly bugging by giving some Progeny the same name
:swirlies: Fixed Mermaid/Finhead being unable to swim in SUCC form
:swirlies: Fixed Goddess Bandages not being wearable by the Knight
:swirlies: Fixed Goddess Knight's prayers reducing stats rather than boosting them
:swirlies: Fixed issues with gift/switch costumes for DP1/DP2/Holstaur
:swirlies: Fixed Compound Z not adding the promised Skill to the wearer
:swirlies: Fixed Golem Prince animation not unlocking correctly
:swirlies: Fixed Pruna selling the Cardinal Bell and thus breaking Harvest's questline
:swirlies: Fixed other small bugs and typos

Changed files in this update

Princess & Conquest Content Depot 1083881
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link