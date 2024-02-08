P&C HotFix: 080224

First batch of fixes! Sieges were broken, I shouldn't work past 2 AM, getting too old for that...

Size: 101 KBs

Fixes:

:swirlies: Fixed sieges always involving Moths in some ways, placing them as ambassadors

:swirlies: Fixed "Progeny Get!" Cheat possibly bugging by giving some Progeny the same name

:swirlies: Fixed Mermaid/Finhead being unable to swim in SUCC form

:swirlies: Fixed Goddess Bandages not being wearable by the Knight

:swirlies: Fixed Goddess Knight's prayers reducing stats rather than boosting them

:swirlies: Fixed issues with gift/switch costumes for DP1/DP2/Holstaur

:swirlies: Fixed Compound Z not adding the promised Skill to the wearer

:swirlies: Fixed Golem Prince animation not unlocking correctly

:swirlies: Fixed Pruna selling the Cardinal Bell and thus breaking Harvest's questline

:swirlies: Fixed other small bugs and typos