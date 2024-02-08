Update v1.7.11

Well I may have accidentally broke some stuff.

Turns out I missed a couple edge cases where you could accidentally soft lock yourself out of being able to attack again until dying or restarting the game.

This was due to the new updates on dual wielding and attack cooldowns that would ensure you couldn't spam attack and accidentally cancel an attack, resulting in missed damage.

We also ran into a bug where weapons stored in your bank would not be automatically enhanced on startup. This should be resolved now, but in case you run into a situation where you do find a weapon of Fine or greater quality that is not displaying enhancements, you can place it into a community chest (or a personal storage chest on your property) and it will automatically grant you enhancements and unlock them for you. You can also use a prismatic stone in a pinch, but free is always better I've been told.

This hotfix addresses these issues among a few other minor, but quick fixes I threw in. Thanks for your patience and understanding!

At last, here are your patch notes:



1.7.11 Patch Notes

Fixed:

Can no longer get soft locked out of attacking and dodge rolling

Scythes now do cleave damage again

Conjure Mending Fairy works as intended again

Weapons in bank should now properly be auto-enhanced

Improved: