DINO MERCS update for 8 February 2024

Patch v5.0.2

Build 13408100

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I've fixed another handful of things!

  • Changed Armored Division card to buff character's Max Armor instead of Aim
  • Fixed Tank Boss title (had wrong affiliation)
  • Fixed a Hot Zone description that was messing up the typing effect
  • Dramatically increased the speed text is typed out, sorry it was so slow before!
  • Fix the render order of the menu on the combat rewards store, so you can actually use it now

Next up: I'm going to be doing quite a bit of balance changes. In particular, the power level of enemies and cards will increase at a slower rate, so things don't get so wild so quickly.

If you have any thoughts on anything that seems out of balance, please let me know!

-Tim, the Dev

