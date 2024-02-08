Patch v5.0.2

I've fixed another handful of things!
- Changed Armored Division card to buff character's Max Armor instead of Aim
- Fixed Tank Boss title (had wrong affiliation)
- Fixed a Hot Zone description that was messing up the typing effect
- Dramatically increased the speed text is typed out, sorry it was so slow before!
- Fix the render order of the menu on the combat rewards store, so you can actually use it now
Next up: I'm going to be doing quite a bit of balance changes. In particular, the power level of enemies and cards will increase at a slower rate, so things don't get so wild so quickly.
If you have any thoughts on anything that seems out of balance, please let me know!
-Tim, the Dev
