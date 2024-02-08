Patch v5.0.2

I've fixed another handful of things!

Changed Armored Division card to buff character's Max Armor instead of Aim

Fixed Tank Boss title (had wrong affiliation)

Fixed a Hot Zone description that was messing up the typing effect

Dramatically increased the speed text is typed out, sorry it was so slow before!

Fix the render order of the menu on the combat rewards store, so you can actually use it now

Next up: I'm going to be doing quite a bit of balance changes. In particular, the power level of enemies and cards will increase at a slower rate, so things don't get so wild so quickly.

If you have any thoughts on anything that seems out of balance, please let me know!

-Tim, the Dev