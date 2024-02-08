 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Riff XR update for 8 February 2024

Hot Fix

Share · View all patches · Build 13408050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  1. Fixed a crash on Quest Standalone that would happen when interacting near the arcades,

  2. Altered lighting in “Dead Wave” map.

  3. Quest focused fixes based on beta tester feedback.

Changed files in this update

Depot 2182791 Depot 2182791
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link