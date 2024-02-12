Sociable Soccer24 v1.2 - Patch Notes: 12/02/2024

Share · View all patches · Build 13407994 · Last edited 12 February 2024 – 17:09:19 UTC by Wendy

Hi everyone!

We have another exciting update, bringing the game up to version 1.2, featuring significant improvements, particularly to the controls, AI and goalkeepers.

The virtual hoardings and banners are now also proudly promoting two UK games industry led charities; Planet Play and Safe in our World.

Improved ‘aftertouch’ giving more power and bend to shots.

Goalkeepers can now tip the ball over the bar and around the post.

AI does chip and pass slides and headers are more varied.

Goalkeepers obey back pass rule and don’t stray outside of box.

AI goal kicks, ball bending and shooting is much more varied.

Reworked header and deflection logic for both player and AI.

Improved goal line clearances for AI.

Player has more control of slide tackle direction.

Improved idle animations.

A huge new variety of emergent gameplay on the pitch.

Fix for team formation not resetting on next game in friendlies.

Added more player photos.

New charity banner art and animating charity hoarding animations.

Allowed access to tactics menu during goal-kicks.

Fixed ball collision with outside of goal nets.

User can now sub on previously subbed players.

Various minor bug fixes.

See you on the pitch! ⚽