v3.4.0.0
+Added to Gem Store the ability to keep stats over an ascension
+Offline rewards changed to be same as Online
+Unlocked max resource amount
+Increased Max pet level (300)
+Reduced Pet Costs
+Increased Max game speed (now 1000x)
+Increased Difficulty of Mordek
+Mordek does not go back to full health upon defeating the Hero, a slider now shows how much health he has left.
+Increased Max equipment level (now Level 17)
+Added a 5 second cycle for enemy sprite option
+Crafting Armour now gives Health instead of Regen
+Added Quick Buys to most buttons
+Quick Buys now buy quicker than before
+Max Idle Level indicator on Battle Screen
MORE BIGGERER NUMBERERS
Heros and Monsters: Idle Incremental update for 8 February 2024
More Biggerer Numberers!
