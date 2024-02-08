v3.4.0.0

+Added to Gem Store the ability to keep stats over an ascension

+Offline rewards changed to be same as Online

+Unlocked max resource amount

+Increased Max pet level (300)

+Reduced Pet Costs

+Increased Max game speed (now 1000x)

+Increased Difficulty of Mordek

+Mordek does not go back to full health upon defeating the Hero, a slider now shows how much health he has left.

+Increased Max equipment level (now Level 17)

+Added a 5 second cycle for enemy sprite option

+Crafting Armour now gives Health instead of Regen

+Added Quick Buys to most buttons

+Quick Buys now buy quicker than before

+Max Idle Level indicator on Battle Screen

MORE BIGGERER NUMBERERS