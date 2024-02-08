1.5.7 Hotfix

This is a hotfix for a bug related to air quality in the Reentry Capsule and Starship. This bug would result in the air quality deteriorating much more quickly than it was supposed to when doing anything that would increase time dilation (such as sleeping, repairing or crafting).

This occurred because the Reentry Capsule and Starship do something a little special with time dilation that other modules don't do.

Thank you very much for your continued patience with the development of the game.