Koala Kids Golf update for 8 February 2024

Small fixes

Build 13407864 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Color Corrected some levels.
  • Fixed Collision in Jungle level (could get stuck between boxes)
  • Moved Camera closer to player
  • Shorter Gem Text Value visibility-distance

